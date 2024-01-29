At

, tribute was paid to new, pioneering industry products. The prize-winning companies rely on creative experimenting with new ingredients, textures, and flavors to offer their customers exciting taste experiences. At the same time, they assert themselves for innovative manufacturing methods plus environmentally-friendly packaging. This approach means they not only contribute towards ensuring that their products are attractive, but also healthier and more sustainable.

As was the case last year, the top innovations were selected by an independent jury of experts from the industry, trade, and field of science. The award ceremony and the announcement of the top innovations took place during the exclusive ISM Dinner in Cologne on Sunday, January 28.

The top 3 innovations of ISM 2024 include:

Planet A Foods GmbH with its more sustainable cocoa alternative "ChoViva" from Germany Gudrun Commercial NV with "UPPA Cacaofruit Bites" from Belgium PEZ International GmbH with 'PEZ MyHead' from Austria

The company from Germany, Planet A Foods GmbH, placed first, with a novel chocolate experience that has no cocoa and which relies on a climate-friendly concept. Although ChoViva was originally offered as an independent chocolate bar brand, the company's current and future focus lies on placing ChoViva in different products on the market as a so-called ingredient brand. The taste is comparable with conventional chocolate, but it has a much better CO

2

footprint. ChoViva was voted the most innovative new product at ISM 2024.

Second place went to UPPA Cacaofruit Bites by Gudrun Commercial NV from Belgium, which stood out above all because of their excellent quality and the fruit pulp used. "Upcycled" Cacaofruit Bites, where the fruit pulp is recycled, ensure around a 30% saving in the material used compared to previously. This sustainable approach is part of an industry trend that involves companies developing environmentally-friendly products to offer farmers additional sources of income.

PEZ myHead from Austria claimed third place this year and the product particularly asserted itself from a marketing point of view because of its unique design. PEZ International GmbH is relying on the power of children's memories, with the dispensers for small, sour sherbet sweets well-known from the 1950's. Additional buying incentive is stimulated by creating Pez dispensers with 3D printed heads that resemble real people. These personalized heads lend the dispensers an individual character and create a strong emotional connection to the purchaser.

The New Product Showcase has been the central platform for the industry's new products since 2009 and has established itself as an appealing attraction for all decision-makers at ISM. A high-quality special exhibition on the Central Boulevard gives the visitors the targeted opportunity to inform themselves about the innovations of the sweets and snacks industry. Comprising of 100 display windows and over 122 products of more than 83 exhibitors from 21 nations, the New Product Showcase once again offers an overview of products that will shape the future of the industry.