CONFECTIONERY CONVERSATIONS Yowie Group Yowie Group's Cynthia Thayer on novelty products. Your browser does not support the audio element. Missed an episode? Find archived episodes here.

Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker was able to chat with Cynthia Thayer, chief marketing officer, Yowie Group, about the novelty sector, including Yowie Group’s newest products and how it got its start.

Yowie started in the mid-1990's by two children's book authors, and later was manufactured by Cadbury. Eventually the chocolate was discontinued, but then restarted in 2012 in the U.S., and is now an Australian company. The company's signature novelty products include a molded chocolate egg and capsule, with an endangered animal figurine inside, and a leaflet about it, as it aims to educate children.

"Yowie" actually means "Bigfoot" in Australia, and many of its novelty items incorporate Bigfoot into them.

Listen to the podcast here or above.