Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co., purveyor of premium, non-alcoholic cane sugar sodas, has announced a partnership with Bazooka Candy Brands (BCB) to develop Ring Pop craft soda. BCB is known for producing candy brands like Ring Pop, Push Pop, Baby Bottle Pop, Juicy Drop, and Bazooka bubble gum.

This collaboration, which was brought together by Bazooka Candy Brands’ licensing agency, Lisa Marks Associates (LMA), introduces two limited-edition flavors of Ring Pop soda: Blue Raspberry and Berry Blast, designed to evoke fond memories and the timeless joy of childhood sweets.

These special-edition flavors celebrate the shared moments and simple pleasures from the past, blending the old-fashioned craftsmanship of Wild Bill's with the classic taste of Ring Pop.

Beginning March 1, these flavors will be available at select retailers, with further details to be announced. Additionally, fans can purchase online at DrinkWildBills.com and Amazon.com, and can enjoy a truly distinctive experience on tap at fairs, festivals, and conventions nationwide.

The journey through flavors of yesteryear will continue with two more flavors set to launch this summer in collaboration with Ring Pop, with the details set to be revealed later this year.

Michael Russo, chief growth officer of Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co., shared his nostalgic inspiration for the partnership: "Riding my bike to the corner store to pick up a Ring Pop and soda pop is a cherished childhood memory. With these new flavors, we're bringing that sense of nostalgia and joy to our customers. It's about more than just taste; it's about reliving those carefree moments and sharing them with someone you love.

“Wild Bill’s was able to transform our delicious Ring Pop flavors into a fun drink to be enjoyed by all. The taste and packaging truly capture the essence of the Ring Pop brand and we are excited for our fans to interact with Ring Pop in a new way,” said Becky Silberfarb, vice president of marketing at Bazooka Companies, LLC

“The new Ring Pop Craft Soda delivers the perfect blend of nostalgia and innovation; a delightful fusion of iconic sweetness and effervescent joy, which will allow consumers to experience the magic of the Ring Pop brand in an exciting new format," said Lisa Marks, president, LMA.