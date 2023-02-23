Pepsi x Peeps, the partnership that broke the internet in 2021, is back, and the marshmallow flavored cola is now available at retail for the first time ever. Fans everywhere are invited to usher in spring with the treat, available for a limited time only.

Two years ago, Pepsi x Peeps made its debut, becoming one of the most talked-about collaborations and pop-culture moments of the year. Pepsi x Peeps trended everywhere, from Twitter to late night TV… and was even sold for hundreds of dollars on the secondary market. The highly anticipated drop, only available for 3,000 fans at the time, intrigued cola drinkers everywhere and drove consumer demand, which is why Pepsi x Peeps have decided to make their relationship status "official" and deliver the sweet treat to retail shelves nationwide.

Pepsi x Peeps combines the taste of Pepsi cola with the classic sweet Peeps Marshmallow flavor. The marshmallow cola flavor—paired with the recognizable Peeps- inspired design in vibrant yellow packaging—is a true celebration of the approaching spring season.

"We couldn't be more excited to reignite our partnership with Peeps, bringing two iconic brands back together after the frenzy of consumer interest in 2021," said Katelyn Meola, director – brand Pepsi. "The collaboration is truly unparalleled—a delicious and refreshing treat, celebrated by two loyal fanbases, that brings unapologetic enjoyment to Pepsi and Peeps lovers all over the country. Since only a few fans were able to get their hands on the coveted cans last time, we're thrilled to give everyone across the country the chance to indulge in Pepsi x Peeps this time around."

To celebrate the limited-time product launch and kick off the spring season, the iconic Pepsi x Peeps duo is leveraging Snapchat's innovative augmented reality technology to send fans on a virtual egg hunt for a chance to unlock prizes, including a spring trip for two and exclusive Pepsi x Peeps merchandise. To participate, fans must purchase Pepsi x Peeps products and scan the can or bottle with the co-branded AR Lens to unlock a secret code to find out instantly if they have won a prize. To access the Snapchat lens experience, find a Pepsi x Peeps product in stores and head to the brands' social channels.

"The Peeps Brand is always looking for new and exciting ways to bring our delicious Marshmallow flavor to fans, and the partnership with Pepsi is truly a groundbreaking way for them to express their Peepsonality! After the astonishingly positive response from our fans to the first Pepsi x Peeps collaboration, we are thrilled to bring back the offering just in time for spring," said Peeps Brand Manager Caitlin Servian.

Pepsi x Peeps products are available for purchase nationwide in 7.5-oz. Pepsi mini-can multipacks and 20-oz. bottles.