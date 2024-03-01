Chocolove, the Boulder, Colorado-based leader in chocolate quality, flavor innovation, and sustainability for nearly 30 years, is welcoming Colin Fitzgerald as its new director of ecommerce. Leveraging over a decade of experience in ecommerce and digital marketing, primarily in the food and beverage category, Fitzgerald will drive the strategy and innovation of Chocolove’s online business.

“The digital opportunity for Chocolove is significant, and I look forward to expanding our online presence, enhancing engagement, and driving sales growth,” said Fitzgerald.

Prior to joining Chocolove, Fitzgerald served as the director of ecommerce and marketing at Advantage Unified Commerce. He also held several roles at Clif Bar & Company where he managed full-funnel media campaigns, spearheaded cross-category partnerships on Amazon, and fostered strong relationships with retailers to optimize product listings and increase sales for the company’s sizable online business. At Chocolove, Fitzgerald will lead the development and implementation of the brand’s online and digital marketing strategies to improve customer acquisition and retention.

“Colin will make an excellent addition to our expanding Chocolove marketing team,” said Sara Famulari, VP of marketing. “As Chocolove continues on its trajectory of growth, Colin will play an integral role in realizing the brand’s online potential through smart, effective digital strategies.”