Known for its plant-based gummies, Katjes USA is launching a digital campaign exclusively featuring animals from an animal sanctuary. The new campaign highlights Katjes' commitment to kindness for all animals, reflected in their use of plant-based ingredients instead of animal gelatin.

From playful pigs enjoying mud baths, to affectionate cows receiving cuddles, to clucky chickens giving nose kisses, the year-round campaign champions love and respect towards animals of all species.

"At Katjes, we believe that every life is precious, and these values extend beyond our plant- based gummies," says Eliza Jahn, head of marketing at Katjes USA. “By drawing attention to the heartwarming stories of animals in sanctuaries, we hope to provide food for thought when we say: Kindness just tastes better."

Katjes' values align with The Gentle Barn, a renowned US-based animal sanctuary; through its sponsorship of The Gentle Barn, Katjes demonstrates its ongoing dedication to animal compassion, aligning itself with the sanctuary's mission of rescuing, protecting, and rehabilitating animals in need at its three locations:

"We're incredibly grateful to have Katjes’ support in the work we do," says Ellie Laks, founder of The Gentle Barn. “We have tremendous respect for companies that choose to support organizations that are doing the work in the community. By rescuing animals and opening our doors to visitors, we can keep touching hearts and inspire change.”

Throughout the year, Katjes will contribute to The Gentle Barn through donations, website features, and digital activations. Katjes will also sample products and feature its campaign and sponsorship at Booth N1739 at the upcoming Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA, March 13–15.

Katjes creates plant-based gummies that do not compromise on taste or texture, breaking away from the industry's traditional reliance on animal gelatin. This offers an option for the plant-based community and growing number of flexitarians in the U.S., who increasingly seek to integrate plant-based choices that align with their ethics.