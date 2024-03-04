Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG announced today that Rolf Fallegger, member of the group management, has decided to retire and will leave the Lindt & Sprüngli Group by the end of June. The board of directors has appointed Ana Dominguez as his successor as of July 1.

Rolf Fallegger joined Lindt & Sprüngli in 1997 to lead the Swiss marketing organization. He was subsequently promoted to CEO in the UK, and then to CEO in France. In 2009, he was appointed to group management responsible for overseeing various countries in Europe and Asia as well as the Brazilian market. In 2017, Rolf Fallegger additionally assumed the responsibility for Global Marketing. Over the last five years, he was responsible for the North American region.

Adalbert Lechner, group CEO, commented: "On behalf of the group management and all employees I would like to take the opportunity to thank Rolf Fallegger for his strong contribution to Lindt & Sprüngli. His leadership, strategic thinking, and passion have been instrumental in driving our company forward. We wish him all the best for his future.”

On July 1, Ana Dominguez will take over from Rolf Fallegger. She will assume responsibility for Lindt & Sprüngli USA, Canada, and Mexico, as well as for the Ghirardelli Chocolate Company and Russell Stover Chocolates.

Ana Dominguez holds a B.S. degree in Industrial Engineering from the Universidad de Los Andes in Bogota, and an M.B.A. degree in International Business from Schiller International University in Paris. She brings over 30 years of experience in multinational FMCG companies in South and North America. In 2019, Ana Dominguez joined Lindt & Sprüngli Canada as President and CEO. Since September 2022 she has been president and CEO of Lindt & Sprüngli USA.

Dominguez’s experienced leadership and passion make her the ideal fit for this very important assignment within Lindt's group and confirm our commitment to accelerated growth in this dynamic region. She will become a member of the group management and will relocate to Switzerland with her family.