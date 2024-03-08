Ticket Chocolate has announced the successful merger of Better than Brittle, a gourmet, soft peanut brittle brand, into its lineup of products. Better than Brittle is now a member of the Ticket Chocolate family, alongside Le Grand Confectionary, Kika's Treats, and Plush Puffs Gourmet Marshmallows. The integration of these artisanal brands as Ticket Chocolate products marks a significant milestone, bringing together a range of premium handcrafted creations under the single Ticket Chocolate brand.

Customers can look forward to an expanded Ticket Chocolate product portfolio that combines the distinctive flavors and artisanal craftsmanship of each brand, from the soft peanut brittle from Better than Brittle to the European-style chocolate truffles, originally made famous by Joseph Schmidt, from Le Grand Confectionary; the chocolate enrobed cookies and salted caramels from Kika's Treats; and the lightness of Plush Puffs Gourmet Marshmallows.

This fusion of brands aligns with the company's vision of creating a confectionery that combines the finest gourmet confections designed to turn any ordinary moments into extraordinary memories..