Bazooka Bubble Gum is joining forces with DC Comics to bring fans a series of eight original digital comics. The comics will roll out over the course of the year, taking fans on an unforgettable journey. The world’s greatest Super Heroes from DC will be the first to join Bazooka Joe and His Gang in The Bazookaverse.

The first DC comic debuts today, on International Women’s Day, featuring two powerful women, Wonder Woman and Jane. The DC collaboration will continue in the months to come, welcoming Batman, Superman, Aquaman, The Flash, and Green Lantern. The DC characters will be brought to life in the iconic Bazooka Joe comic style and feature the classic jokes and fortunes that are so widely known and loved.

The Bazookaverse will follow Bazooka Joe and His Gang as they go on their biggest adventure ever, explore new territory, and welcome more pop culture icons throughout their journey. The full digital series will be rolled out on the brand’s Instagram, Facebook, and on BazookaJoe.com.

Fans will also be able to join the fun and step into The Bazookaverse through a variety of social media giveaways held exclusively by Bazooka throughout the year. Winning entrants will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of being drawn into a classic Bazooka Comic and receive a year’s supply of Bazooka Bubble Gum.

“The Bazookaverse celebrates the brand’s deeply rooted legacy in the comic world while delivering an immersive experience for fans everywhere to enjoy," said Rebecca Silberfarb, vice president of marketing at Bazooka Companies, LLC. “Coming together to collaborate with DC to kick start this series was such a great fit given both brands’ significant impact on pop culture. Today marks a huge milestone for Bazooka, and the adventure has only just begun!”

Consumers can dive into the fun today by following the brand on social media and stay tuned for exclusive updates on what’s next for The Bazookaverse.

Bazooka Candy Brands, division of The Bazooka Companies, Inc. is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.