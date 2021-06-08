Company: Ferrara

Website: www.ferrarausa.com

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.30-$9.94

Product Snapshot: With a property this iconic, Ferrara is making sure its snack time favorites hit the court with swagger for the upcoming release of the Warner Bros. Pictures live-action/animated film Space Jam: A New Legacy. Ferrara is celebrating the reunion of the Tune Squad with a limited-edition all-star candy and cookie lineup from Trolli, Keebler, NERDS, and SweeTARTS. These treats are sure to make fans feel like they are part of the team, alongside MVPs like Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, and four-time basketball champion and global icon LeBron James.

The new Tune Squad is perfecting its game and Ferrara made sure to give its candy and cookie lineup the same treatment. The limited-time, loveably Looney snacks feature out-of-this-world new packaging, a special edition Trolli Space Jam Sour Sneaks offering, and an interactive game that lets players shoot hoops with the Tune Squad for a chance to win epic prizes.

"We know we picked the winning team when we partnered with Space Jam: A New Legacy to give fans everywhere the ultimate candy and cookie lineup for this legendary movie experience," said Lauren Ruis, senior manager of brand experience at Ferrara. "From Trolli to Keebler, NERDS and SweeTARTS, our collection proves that our sweet snacks can be team players without sacrificing their individuality—just like Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Tune Squad."

Widely available at retailers through mid-July, the seven limited-edition treats include:

Trolli Sour Sneaks x Space Jam: A New Legacy feature a left and a right shoe, each pair comes in a combo of flavors: Lime-Raspberry, Lemon-Berry Punch and Strawberry-Blackberry. These Sneaks deliver sweet kicks with a sour slam.

feature a left and a right shoe, each pair comes in a combo of flavors: Lime-Raspberry, Lemon-Berry Punch and Strawberry-Blackberry. These Sneaks deliver sweet kicks with a sour slam. Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers x Space Jam: A New Legacy are multi-flavored gummy worms covered in a tongue-twisting sugary goodness, striking the perfect balance of sweet and sour in every bite. The Original flavors include an assortment of combinations: Cherry-Lemon, Strawberry-Grape and Orange-Lime.

are multi-flavored gummy worms covered in a tongue-twisting sugary goodness, striking the perfect balance of sweet and sour in every bite. The Original flavors include an assortment of combinations: Cherry-Lemon, Strawberry-Grape and Orange-Lime. Keebler Chips Deluxe Original x Space Jam: A New Legacy feature Keebler's signature extra-thick cookies, stuffed with tons of chocolate chips. SRP ranges from $2.79-$3.29 for a 12.6 oz. family pack.

feature Keebler's signature extra-thick cookies, stuffed with tons of chocolate chips. SRP ranges from $2.79-$3.29 for a 12.6 oz. family pack. NERDS Big Chewy x Space Jam: A New Legacy are the tastiest titans. A nerdy adventure with flavor that brightens. Orange, lemon, strawberry and grape pack a punch. Their insides are chewy, their outsides have crunch.

are the tastiest titans. A nerdy adventure with flavor that brightens. Orange, lemon, strawberry and grape pack a punch. Their insides are chewy, their outsides have crunch. SweeTARTS Mini Chewy x Space Jam: A New Legacy deliver the classic SweeTARTS flavor fusion in a chewy, coated candy that floods the taste buds with tangy flavor in an amazing way. Tiny in size but big on taste, Mini Chewy SweeTARTS provides a mouth-awakening sensation that's equal parts sweet snack and entertainment.

deliver the classic SweeTARTS flavor fusion in a chewy, coated candy that floods the taste buds with tangy flavor in an amazing way. Tiny in size but big on taste, Mini Chewy SweeTARTS provides a mouth-awakening sensation that's equal parts sweet snack and entertainment. SweeTARTS Cherry Punch Soft and Chewy Ropes x Space Jam: A New Legacy take the classic flavor fusion a step further—creating bendable fun that's licorice and SweeTARTS all in one. Chewy with a fruit-punch filling, SweeTARTS Ropes explodes with a mouthwatering maze of texture and taste that makes candy lovers go crazy.

take the classic flavor fusion a step further—creating bendable fun that's licorice and SweeTARTS all in one. Chewy with a fruit-punch filling, SweeTARTS Ropes explodes with a mouthwatering maze of texture and taste that makes candy lovers go crazy. Space Jam: A New Legacy Sweet Variety Treats are for fans who are craving both cookies and candy and can't decide. This limited-edition 28 count variety pack includes Keebler Fudge Stripes Minis Original, Keebler Chips Deluxe Mini Cookies, Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers Mini, and SweeTARTS Cherry Punch Ropes and can be found exclusively at Walmart stores and on Walmart.com this summer.

To keep the fun going, Ferrara is launching the Sweet Slam promotion. Scan the QR code on the limited-edition packaging or displays with a phone to unlock an exclusive sweet slam dunk game. Players can throw down with LeBron, Bugs and Lola, choose one of four candy & cookie themed basketballs, and try to pull off the biggest dunks to get the highest scores. By playing, fans can enter to win one of thousands of Space Jam: A New Legacy prizes like customized basketballs, hoops, and even the chance to get a customized illustration of yourself with the Tune Squad.