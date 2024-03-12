Chocolove, the 30-year-old Boulder, Colorado-based chocolatier, is announcing the return of its bite-sized, filled chocolate eggs to retail stores in time for Easter. Available in four flavors –Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Filled Eggs, Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Filled Eggs, Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Filled Eggs, and Milk Chocolate Marshmallow Filled Eggs – Chocolove's limited-edition, individually wrapped chocolate eggs marks the only time of year fans can get Chocolove's marshmallow filling in premium milk chocolate.

Each bite-sized egg is made with traceable cocoa; Non GMO Project Verified; and is Rainforest Alliance Certified, which means the chocolate is sourced using methods that support social, economic, and environmental sustainability.

Chocolove eggs are available nationwide at Kroger, Albertsons, Whole Foods Markets, Sprouts, Hy-Vee, New Seasons Market, Raley's Supermarket, and other stores. The Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Filled Eggs are also available at Chocolove.com and Amazon.

In addition, handcrafted gourmet chocolate creations from Chocolove Master Chocolatier Chef Patrick Peeters are available exclusively at Chocolove.com. The seasonal gift boxes feature a variety of spring flavors, like Coconut Ganache in White Chocolate, Lemon Ganache and Orange Gelee in Ruby Chocolate, and Raspberry Yuzu Ganache with Coriander Praline in Ruby Chocolate.

