Haribo is offering its first limited edition sour gummi treat, just in time for spring: Haribo Sour Easter Grass.

In addition to the classic Haribo favorites, the fruity and chewy springtime lineup includes limited-edition Happy Hoppers and Happy Chicks as well as the Goldbears Easter Filled Tube and Goldbears Easter Egg.

Haribo GmbH & Co. K.G. is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.