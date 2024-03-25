Alfred Ritter GmbH & Co. KG, known throughout the world for its chocolate brand Ritter Sport, announced the next phase in its plan for the company’s accelerated growth within the United States. The family-owned company has recently founded a new subsidiary in Chicago and appointed industry veteran Ralf Hilpuesch as CEO of Ritter Sport USA.

Hilpuesch, a well-respected industry leader with 30 years of confectionery experience, previously served 13 years as president and CEO of Storck North America. During that time, Storck grew into one of the most successful and reputable candy companies in the U.S. and Canada, and Werther’s Original became a caramel brand.

“We are pleased to welcome an executive as well regarded as Ralf Hilpuesch to lead our growing presence in the U.S. market,” said Malte Dammann, Ritter’s global chief demand officer. “In his remarkable career to date, Ralf has demonstrated his profound knowledge of the market, his ability to build exceptional teams, and his talent for successfully establishing brands.”

In his new role, Hilpuesch will lead the company's new U.S.-based operations, reflecting Ritter Sport’s commitment to expand its business in the world’s largest confectionery market, and to engage with all business partners and ultimately American consumers in a profoundly new way.

The company’s dedication to its people, quality brands, and sustainability are principles that Hilpuesch shares.

“I am extremely proud to be part of the Ritter Sport family, a brand that I’ve loved since my childhood in Germany,” said Hilpuesch. “I have a deep respect for this historic family business that has continually lived up to its purpose of growing in a strategic and sustainable way. Ritter Sport is truly a beloved chocolate brand enjoyed by countless fans in Europe and more than 100 countries worldwide. I’m grateful to be given the opportunity to make it a favorite chocolate brand in the U.S., as well.”

In his CEO role at Ritter Sport USA, Hilpuesch will lead the company's growth initiatives and bring his strategic vision to further enhance the company's presence throughout the U.S.