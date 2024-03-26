The National Confectioners Association's Sweets & Snacks Expo, taking place May 14–16, 2024 in Indianapolis, will be the nation’s preeminent event to gain valuable insights into the trends driving the confectionery and snack categories. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear directly from industry thought leaders about the innovative products, expanding channels, and evolving consumer behaviors at the core of the industry’s growth.

Some of this year’s events include:

State of Snacking

Tuesday, May 14 | 9 a.m.

Get the perennial view of the macro-snacking universe and occasions from an in-and-out of home perspective, including shifts consumers make across the day. This session is a look into the recent performance of the U.S. snacking industry and actionable ideas for future category success.

State of Treating

Wednesday, May 15 | 9 a.m.

Get an in-depth look at the confectionery landscape, including reviews of categories, channels, and purchase drivers, fueled by NCA’s 2024 State of Treating annual study. The session offers a deep understanding of what worked in 2023 and what will drive success in 2024.

5x5

Confections Tuesday, May 14 | 2 p.m.

Snacks Wednesday, May 15 | 2 p.m.

5x5 is a showcase of product innovation. Five confectionery and snack companies from Startup Street—all new exhibitors to the Sweets & Snacks Expo—will present their innovative new products in five minutes or less to a panel of retailers that will provide instant feedback and share their tips for success in launching a new product.

Power of Portions Wednesday, May 15 | 1 p.m.

Explore the relationship between portion guidance, consumer behavior, and positive health outcomes. Featuring new research from Georgetown University, this session explores more about consumer attitudes and behaviors around treating and snacking, as well as preferences for portion guidance packaging.

Check out the full education schedule here.