California-based candy company See's Candies has launched its latest limited-time collection: For the Love of Caramel.

See's favorite caramel confections will now be available for a limited time and is the perfect way to celebrate National Caramel Day on April 5, per the brand. The boxed assortment contains 25 pieces including Dark Scotchmallow, Milk Double Caramel, Butterscotch Chew, Dark Salted Caramel, and Milk Butterchew.

"You want joy? You got it! Our customers know that our hand-crafted caramels are a cut above the rest. We use quality ingredients from our home state of California, and for over a century, our candymakers have blended those ingredients to make the best caramels anywhere. We have finally decided to put all that joy and goodness into one box for the fans of our caramels and make it easy for our customers to enjoy," said Pat Egan, president & CEO.

For the Love of Caramel (15.1oz) is available now for $32.00, but only while supplies last, in shops and online. Candy lovers are invited to visit their local See's shop or visit sees.com to try the newest confection.

