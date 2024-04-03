Hilliards Chocolates, a family-operated artisan chocolate company in its fourth generation, is celebrating its 100th Anniversary. Since 1924, Hilliards has been handcrafting chocolates and candies, serving generations of customers with their commitment to quality, creativity, and a passion for the art of confectionery.

To celebrate 100 years, Hilliards has delved into its recipe vault to create the Sweet Memories Tin, a heritage assortment of its most treasured chocolates with $5 from every tin sold benefitting the Alzheimer’s Association.

Hilliards Originals Assortment is featured in a vintage keepsake tin and includes bestsellers like the "Old Fashioned" and Honey Almond Nougatine. It includes 15 pieces of chocolate and retails for $29.95.

Hilliards created the Sweet Memories Tin in celebration of its 100th anniversary and as a tribute to Charles C. McCarthy (1954-2023) who worked alongside his wife Judy Hilliard McCarthy, owning and operating Hilliards from 1981 to 2021 when he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.