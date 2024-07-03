Summer is here, bringing the perfect season for campfires, backyard fire pits, and of course s’mores. The S’mores Kit (SRP: $15.95) made with homemade marshmallows from Hilliards Chocolates, celebrating their 100th anniversary this year, includes everything consumers need to make four sweet and gooey treats.

Graham crackers are conveniently packaged together with Hilliards' homemade marshmallows, and a choice of Hilliards signature chocolate bars: Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, Crisp, Peanut Butter, or Caramel.

Consumers can also add Hilliards' Charlie Bar ($3.50; sold separately), a rich dark chocolate bar featuring fresh roasted California almonds and a dash of sea salt. In addition, $1 of each sale benefits the Alzheimer’s Association.

Hilliards Chocolates are available for purchase at HilliardsCandy.com and ships nationwide.

