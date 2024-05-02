CONFECTIONERY CONVERSATIONS Dr. Bronner's Christina Volgyesi, vice president of marketing, talks about the brand's regenerative organic certificate chocolate and innovation. Your browser does not support the audio element. Missed an episode? Find archived episodes here.





Christina Volgyesi, vice president of marketing, Dr. Bronner's, discusses the brand’s innovative Regenerative Organic Certified chocolate, and why the company decided to use oat milk instead of dairy milk in its ingredients.

In January, the brand announced that its Salted Dark flavor of chocolate is now Regenerative Organic Certified. Dr. Bronner’s Salted Dark Chocolate is made with a blend of Regenerative Organic Certified ingredients, including cocoa from Ghana and Ivory Coast, coconut sugar from Indonesia, cocoa butter from Congo, and bourbon vanilla from Madagascar.

Listen to the podcast above or by clicking here.

