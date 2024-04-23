RMD Advertising (RMD), a fully integrated advertising, public relations, social media, digital and brand strategy agency, focusing exclusively on growing challenger food, beverage and restaurant brands, has announced the addition of Esther Price Candies to its list of established blue chip food clients. RMD will help bring Esther Price increased brand awareness and expanded reach of products. Esther Price, known for its premium candies, locally produced milk and butter, fancy-grade almonds, pecans, cashews, and succulent cherries, will lean on RMD’s public relation and social media expertise to help raise awareness and sales for the brand.

According to the brand, Esther Price's eye for crafting well-made chocolate candies, coupled with their passionate attention to detail, forms the foundation of their production process and reflects the core values of their team. At Esther Price, everyone is driven by a shared passion: to create products they adore and that resonate deeply with customers. This heartfelt commitment is what inspired Esther Price to begin making candy in her own kitchen back in 1926, and it continues to drive the team today and every day forward.

"Esther Price Candies’ beginning is one that’s deeply rooted in the Ohio and Midwest," shares Matt Montgomery, president and CEO of RMD Advertising. "Esther Price is looking to further cement their candies as not only a celebration item but something to celebrate every day."

RMD Advertising’s expertise in the food industry spans over three decades, making it the ideal agency for challenger food brands. RMD specializes in connecting its clients with their consumers, channels to end users, media to experts, and strategic creative for clients. RMD serves clients with every tool at its disposal: hard-thinking brand strategy, creative traditional and digital advertising, attention grabbing social media, and ROI-driven public relations.

