American Licorice Company, manufacturer of licorice since 1914 and owner of the Red Vines brand launched in 1952, celebrated National Licorice Day (April 12) this year by bringing back its Movie Lovers Club Box.

Each Movie Lovers Club Box contains four Red Vines Grape Twists movie trays, one 6-foot Super Rope, one pack of Movie Trivia Cards, a Hollywood Clapboard Keychain, a Red Vines custom Stein Mug, and a kiss-cut sticker.

Retailing for $19.99, the Movie Lovers Club Box is available to purchase on the American Licorice website. To make things even sweeter, consumers will receive a free Red Vines Original Red tray with any purchase throughout the month of April while supplies last.

