Ferrero's Baby Ruth brand, the candy bar bursting with dry roasted peanuts, rich caramel, and smooth nougat, is teaming up with the New York Yankees for another season to bring back the Baby Ruth milkshake and more as a partner for the 2024 season.

Fans can enjoy treats and fun surprises from Baby Ruth as they root for their favorite team, including:

A limited-edition Baby Ruth Baked Pinstripe Bar, featuring a combination of peanut and chocolate buttercream, vanilla icing, with blue sprinkles, chocolate drizzle, and Baby Ruth candy, featured at select 7-Eleven stores throughout New York during the season.

Ultimate Fan sweepstakes for a chance to be on the field to watch batting practice and other instant win tickets; learn more at BabyRuthGame.com.

The second annual Fireworks Night at Yankee Stadium on July 3, sponsored by Baby Ruth, free samples to be distributed at Elston Howard Field before the game.

Exclusive retail offers at 7-Eleven and other New York area retailers.

"We are thrilled to partner with the New York Yankees for a second year and make the fan experience even bigger and better than before," says Neal Finkler, vice president, marketing for Baby Ruth and Butterfinger. "Nothing is better than enjoying your favorite game with a classic chocolate treat."

The fan-favorite limited-edition Baby Ruth Milkshake is also back by popular demand. A mix of creamy chocolate ice cream, chocolate sprinkles, caramel drizzle, whipped cream, and topped with a Baby Ruth bar, the shake is available to fans at Yankee Stadium shake stands for the full season. Fans can also pick up Baby Ruth candy bars from select concession stands around the stadium and in the Yankees Luxury Suites.

"Baby Ruth and the New York Yankees make a great partnership," says Yankees Senior Vice President of Strategic Ventures Marty Greenspun. "The Baby Ruth milkshake was a huge hit among fans last year, and we can't wait for our guests to enjoy it and the classic Baby Ruth candy bar during home games again this season."

