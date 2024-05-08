CandyRific announced that Rob Auerbach, owner and CEO, passed away the morning of May 7. An industry icon, Auerbach was a toy and novelty candy creator for more than 40 years, with many historic items reaching the market. He founded CandyRific in 2000 with partners Michael and Paul Roberts, steering it to be the global industry leader it is today.

A leader of licensing and branding in the candy industry, his passion was bringing great licenses and brands to products, making them amazing and enjoyable for everyone.

Auerbach founded Rainbow Blossom Natural Food Markets in 1977. Those who knew him knew of his love for thoroughbred racing and he attended the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 4. Above all things, he loved his family, and was the most positive person you could ever meet. Rob was a gifted storyteller with a great sense of humor, and he made everyone feel happier just being around him.

The brand's thoughts are with his wife, Pumpkin; daughters, Summer and Star; and all who loved him. He will be missed by all of CandyRific and Hilco Sweets' teams.