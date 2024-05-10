Nassau Candy has announced its break into the jawbreaker market with its Clever Candy Jawbreaker Collection at the 2024 Sweets & Snacks Expo, booth #11002. The keystone of the collection—the Clever Candy Comet Crusher 4-inch Giant Packaged Jawbreaker—is the world’s largest jawbreaker.

Additional interactive elements on the packaging include different names for the layer the consumer stops eating, from Space Cadet to Intergalactic Champion, as well as fun facts Inside the packaging, the colossal 4-inch jawbreaker features a colorful psychedelic pattern on its white shell.

“Jawbreakers are a nostalgic candy classic but are getting harder to find in bulk and even harder in packaged form,” says Andrew Reitman, executive vice president, national brand confections, for Nassau Candy. “With our Clever Candy Comet Crusher, we’re looking to bring the playful eating experience of a jawbreaker to point of sale and gifting with extra wow factor. The space theme packaging along with the extra-large size of the Comet Crusher we think is going to catch the imagination of all consumers.”

Joining the Comet Crusher are several different Clever Candy Bulk Jawbreaker options, including wrapped varieties. With these additions, Nassau Candy now owns the market share of bulk Jawbreaker varieties.

New in the Wrapped Jawbreaker category are the Clever Candy Cinnamon Wrapped Jawbreaker and the Rainbow Wrapped Jawbreaker. Sporting a bright red color and sizzling spicy cinnamon flavor, the Clever Candy Cinnamon Wrapped Jawbreaker is an elevated version of a classic spicy jawbreaker.

Like the name says, Clever Candy Rainbow Wrapped Jawbreakers add a burst of color to bulk candy displays. They come in a rainbow of individual bright colors like red, yellow, orange, and green and full of tangy fruit flavors like lemon, orange, cherry, lime, and grape. The Cinnamon and Rainbow Jawbreakers come wrapped, which makes them great options for not only bulk displays but favor bags and changemakers at point of sale, says the brand.

Along with the packaged and wrapped varieties, Clever Candy will be presenting a wide variety of sizes for its unwrapped Psychedelic Jawbreakers. These allow customers to choose their jawbreaker adventure: from a few little licks to a longer snacking experience. The assortment also includes varieties that feature candy in the center for two treats in one. Each jawbreaker comes in a psychedelic pattern with a white shell and brilliant splatters in a rainbow of bold colors.

The Clever Candy Psychedelic Jawbreakers Assortment includes:

1/2-inch Psychedelic Jawbreaker: Smaller, few lick jawbreaker. Great for bulk displays

Smaller, few lick jawbreaker. Great for bulk displays 1-inch Psychedelic Jawbreaker: Medium-sized jawbreaker. A great alternative to gumballs in professional 1-inch gumball machines.

Medium-sized jawbreaker. A great alternative to gumballs in professional 1-inch gumball machines. 1.25-inch Psychedelic Jawbreaker with Candy Center: Larger jawbreaker made for savoring with a tangy candy powder center. A great addition to candy buffets.

Larger jawbreaker made for savoring with a tangy candy powder center. A great addition to candy buffets. 2.25-inch Psychedelic Jawbreaker with Candy Center: A labor of licks: a giant jawbreaker with a candy powder center. The large size creates a dramatic presentation in bulk bins.

To check out the entire Clever Candy Jawbreaker assortment, visit www.nassaucandy.com/clever-candy-jawbreaker.

Related: Nassau Candy debuts new packaging options for candy straws