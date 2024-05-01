Nassau Candy, manufacturer of specialty and private label confections, announced that its Clever Candy Powdered Candy Straws are shipping and adding new packaging options at the 2024 Sweets & Snacks Expo (Booth #11002).

First introduced at last year’s Sweets & Snacks Expo, Clever Candy Powdered Candy Straws are a new take on a candy icon—candy powder stix. While the candy powder might look the same, the flavor in the Clever Candy straws is reportedly more intense, offering an entirely new experience.

The initial items in the line, Clever Candy Powdered Candy Straws 2.75-oz. Peg Bag and 15-inch Giant Powered Candy Straw, are being joined by two new additions: Clever Candy Powdered Candy Straw 100 Count Laydown bag and Assorted Bulk.

Keeping with the look and feel of the Clever Candy brand, each straws’ bag features vivid graphics, including the brand’s signature color splats, and a joke. This allows Clever Candy Powdered Candy Straws to be merchandised in line with other Clever Candy packaged offerings.

With the addition of a 100 Count Laydown Bag and Assorted Bulk, to the Peg Bag, this is now a straws option for all ways powdered candy straws are merchandised, available in tropical punch, cherry, grape, and orange flavors.

Clever Candy 15-inch Giant Powdered Candy Straws are available in cherry, blue raspberry, strawberry, and green apple flavors. The giant straws come in their own standup box, creating an instant merchandising display that can be placed anywhere.

“Our Clever Candy Powdered Candy Straws deliver all the 'newstalgia'—new takes on a candy classic—that customers are looking for, offering the fun of classic candy stix like Pixie Stix, but with even more intense flavors to tickle their taste buds,” says Dana Rodio, director of brand strategy, Nassau Candy. “And with the new additions to our Clever Candy Powered Candy Straws line, retailers can be ready for all the ways customers want to enjoy.”

The Clever Candy Powdered Candy Straws Peg Bag, 100-ct. Laydown Bag, Giant Straws, and Assorted Bulk will be available this summer. To check out the entire Clever Candy Powdered Candy Straws assortment, click here.

