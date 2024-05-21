Kraft-Heinz' Jet-Puffed brand announced that its Color Changers marshmallows are back for another s'mores season. S'mores-making is a part of an average 750 million campfire occasions each year.

Color Changers were reportedly a hit last year, with over half a million bags sold throughout the summer season. Consumers can elevate their summer bonfire game with these innovative treats that change colors when heated, thanks to Jet-Puffed's combination of color-changing and jet-puffing technology.

Starting around 10 seconds after activated by heat, a natural ingredient causes a color change in the marshmallow. The blue marshmallow will turn green, while the pink marshmallow will turn orange.

The Jet-Puffed Color Changers marshmallows will be available at retailers nationwide for $2.99.

Kraft Heinz Co. is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.