I was recently watching the new movie Twisters when I saw something fun: one of the characters was eating a bag of Fritos, specifically the Twisters-themed bag that we wrote about in July.

I believe this is the first instance that I have seen where a company releases a new product specifically for that movie, and then the product is in the movie itself—correct me if I'm wrong, but generally one will see product placement in a movie (like the RAM truck driven in Twisters, too, for example) but the product is not usually generated specifically for that film.

Which got me thinking: what candy and snack products out there are specifically associated with films or a film franchise?

The most recent example I can think of is the cute Stay-Puft Marshmallow men in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (and also Ghostbusters: Afterlife), as well as the original Ghostbusters movie (1984), of course, where a giant marshmallow man tries to destroy the city (sorry if a spoiler, but you've had 30 years to watch the movie!). Twinkies also plays a part in the Ghostbusters series, as one of the main characters has a fondness for them, and keeps them in his car's glove compartment—there's a fun Easter egg in Afterlife about this too, I believe.

A few years ago, someone on Reddit had the same question, and the responses were definitely interesting. Some of them include:

Wonka bars, and Everlasting gobstoppers, from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, plus its remakes

Chocolate frogs and Bertie Botts Every Flavor Beans from the Harry Potter franchise

Reese's Pieces from E.T.

Bruce Bogtrotter's chocolate cake, from Matilda

Cannoli, from The Godfather ("Leave the gun, take the cannoli")

Candy canes, candy corn, and syrup, from Elf

Lasagna from the Garfield movies (including the new 2024 one)

Apple pie from American Pie

The "Royale with Cheese" (cheeseburger) from Pulp Fiction

What other snacks or candies do you associate with certain movies or movie franchises? Feel free to email me with your thoughts.