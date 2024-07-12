In celebration of this summer’s big-screen thrill ride, Twisters, Fritos is unleashing a twists-er of its own.

What happens when the spiciness of Flamin’ Hot meets a cool front of Ranch? A unique taste combination of epic proportions, says the brand. For the first time in the brand’s history, Fritos is blending two flavors—Flavor Twists Flamin' Hot and Flavor Twists Ranch—into one bag with an exclusive, limited-edition Fritos X Twisters snack. Even the spiral shape itself is a true “twister.” The collaboration with Universal Pictures and Twisters (in theater July 19) is bringing these flavors to Fritos Flavor Twists for the first time ever.

No need for a storm chaser to catch this tempest—flavor daredevils can snag the ultimate thrill seeker’s snack from the comfort of their homes. A limited run of the exclusive snack will be available for a few lucky fans to win, as well as exclusive Twisters merchandise and tickets to the film. Fans can follow @Fritos on Instagram, like the relevant post and comment with the tornado emoji for a chance to get a bag through this giveaway.

Fun fact: the first Fritos Flavor Twists products were released in the late 1990s, so with the return of the film it’s only right that Fritos also gets a modern-day update with the release of Twisters and the limited-edition Fritos snack.

