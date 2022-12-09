Just in time for the holidays, Peeps has announced its 2022 holiday lineup.

Filled with seasonal-inspired shapes and nostalgic flavors, the treats can be used as stocking stuffers or an addition to consumers' favorite seasonal recipes and crafts.

The holiday lineup includes:

Peeps Marshmallow Snowmen: These classic Peeps Marshmallow Snowmen are adorned with a top hat and cane, creating a nostalgic holiday treat. Suggested retail price is $1.00 for a three-count package, $1.49-$1.79 for a six-count package.

The Peeps holiday lineup can be found at peepsandcompany.com.