Lidl US has announced a voluntary recall for its 8.4-oz. Favorina branded Advent Calendar (Premium Chocolate with a Creamy Filling) due to potential Salmonella contamination.

Units affected by this recall:

Were available for sale at Lidl stores between October 12 and December 5

Will have a BEST IF USED BY year of 2023

Will have a barcode number of 4056489516965

This issue was found during routine testing, which Lidl performs on an ongoing basis to help ensure safe and quality products for its customers. Lidl US has received no reports or complaints of illness related to this product to date.

If customers have purchased this product, they should not consume the product, and immediately return it to their nearest Lidl store for a full refund.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

Customers who have questions about this voluntary recall should call the Lidl US Customer Care Hotline at 1-844-747-5435 (8 a.m.-8 p.m. EST, Monday-Saturday).

Lidl US regrets any inconvenience related to this voluntary recall, which is issued in keeping with its focus on customer health and safety.