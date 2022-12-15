Mondelēz International, Inc. has announced the appointment of Ann Mukherjee, chairwoman and chief executive officer of Pernod Ricard North America, to the company's board of directors, effective January 1, 2023.

“We welcome Ann to our board and look forward to benefitting from her strong track record in leading and advising multinational consumer packaged goods companies,” said Dirk Van de Put, chairman & CEO, Mondelēz International. “Her expertise in consumer insights, commercial execution, and brand innovation will provide important perspective to our board and team as we continue advancing our Vision 2030 strategy as a global snacking leader.”

Mukherjee has served as chairwoman and chief executive officer of Pernod Ricard North America, a global leader in wine and spirits, since December 2019. Previously, she served as global chief commercial officer and global chief marketing officer for S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., a multinational consumer product manufacturer. Earlier, she held several senior positions with PepsiCo, Inc., including president, global snack group and global insights, as well as senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Frito-Lay, Inc., a subsidiary of PepsiCo.

Mukherjee’s appointment expands the size of the company’s board of directors to 11 members.