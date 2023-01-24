Just Born Quality Confections announced today that David Yale plans to retire as president and COO of the Bethlehem, PA-based company effective March 31, 2023.

Yale began working for Just Born in 2011 and his many accomplishments include working with Just Born’s Associates and stakeholders to help transform PEEPS into an American cultural icon at Easter; driving MIKE AND IKE growth through the introduction of the Mega Mix platform; and revitalizing GOLDENBERG’S PEANUT CHEWS by going back to its Philadelphia roots. David modeled the Just Born RESPECT Philosophy and strived to make Just Born an employer of choice.

He demonstrated the company’s commitment to associate health and safety, which helped the company navigate the unchartered waters of an unprecedented pandemic and come out stronger on the other side. He also served on the boards of the National Confectioners Association trade association and Valley Youth House, an organization serving at-risk youth.

“David Yale’s retirement, in our 100th year, comes at a time when we are on sound financial footing, our iconic brands are healthy, and leadership is in the capable hands of the next generation of the Shaffer/Jett Family, in tandem with our talented Executive Team and Board of Directors,” says David Shaffer, chairman of the board and co-CEO.