Hilco has teamed up again with Warheads sour candy for its new Warheads Chewing Gum. The gum is available in four- and five-stick packages that come in a hanging peg beg and mini shelf efficient PDQ unit. The new Warheads Chewing Gum is another offering from Hilco for spring 2023. Similarly, Hilco introduced Kool-Aid Chewing Gum in Tropical Punch, Cherry, and Grape fruity flavors in 2020.

Flavors include Sour Watermelon, Sour Blue Raspberry, and Sour Green Apple, and the suggested retail price is $1.49 to $1.99.

Hilco provides affordable and fun novelty candy. Quality candy and consumer satisfaction has always been at the top of Hilco’s priorities. The brand is celebrating over 25 years of success and joy in bringing fun, affordable toy and candy novelties to consumers. For more information, visit HilcoUSA.com or call the company at (502) 785-3087.