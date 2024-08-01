Hilco Sweets has joined with Impact Confections again with Warheads sour candy for its Warheads Mega Sour Booms dusted panned candy chews in 5.5-oz. peg bags. In addition, Hilco has again teamed up with Kraft Heinz for its Kool-Aid Fruity Chews, now available in 5.5-oz. peg bags. Previously both were available in 2.5 oz. bags.

“The demand was there for larger bags, as the dusted panned candy chews are so popular, so we are pleased to announce these new options to the consumer,” says Jeff Greenwald, director of national sales, Hilco.

The Kool-Aid Fruity Chews fruity panned chew candy come in the three most popular Kool-Aid brand flavors, including Tropical Punch, Cherry and Grape, with the Kool-Aid Man featured on each chew.

The suggested retail price for both the Warheads Mega Sour Booms and Kool-Aid Fruity Chews ranges from $2.99-$3.99.

