Hilco Sweets is again teaming up with Impact Confections to create Warheads Sour Jelly Pops. Each Jelly Pop is shaped in the likeness of Wally Warheads.

Each pop includes 1.41-oz. of sour-sanded Watermelon, Blue Raspberry, or Green Apple candy, and the suggested retail price is $1.79-$1.99.

Hilco Sweets provides unique novelty candy utilizing popular licensed brands including Kool-Aid, Warheads, Girl Scouts of the USA, Hostess, and more. Quality candy and consumer satisfaction has always been at the top of Hilco’s priorities. Hilco has more than 25 years of success and joy in bringing fun, affordable toy and candy novelties to the consumer. For more information, visit HilcoUSA.com or call 502-785-3087.

