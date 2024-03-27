Hilco has announced its expanding line of candy items with two iconic brands, Kool-Aid and Warheads. Hilco has joined with Kraft Heinz and Impact Confections to create an old-fashioned favorite: rock candy sticks. The new products will be available this May.

Each pouch contains a two-pack of individually wrapped rock candy sticks. Consumers can choose from Kool-Aid's Tropical Punch flavored Rock Candy Sticks and/or Warheads' Watermelon Sour Rock Candy Sticks, with a suggested retail price of $1.99–$2.49.

Warheads Rock Candy Sticks will also be available in a 4-pack, beginning in May.

Hilco Sweets provides unique novelty candy utilizing popular licensed brands including Kool-Aid, Warheads, Girl Scouts of the USA, Hostess and more. For more information, visit HilcoUSA.com or call 502-785-3087.

Related: Hilco debuts Warheads chewing gum