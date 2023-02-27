GELITA is inviting visitors to bring their toughest gummy and supplement formulation and innovation challenges to booth #4475. Here, GELITA will show how its Bioactive Collagen Peptides (BCP), along with the other natural, allergen-free, and clean-label ingredients in its portfolio, can hold the key to on-trend product development. CONFIXX next-generation gelatin for fortified gummies, specific BCP for improved mobility, and pharmaceutical gelatins for targeted fill release will be just three of the solutions on show.

Tap into the collagen trend

Collagen is one of the hottest functional ingredients in the natural channel in the U.S. right now as it expands beyond its skincare origins into new health categories. As a primary structural protein, collagen is essential for mobile joints, stable bones, healthy muscles, and strong ligaments and tendons. GELITA’s experts will be on hand to discuss how its Bioactive Collagen Peptides (BCP) can support the development of clean-label, research-backed health, and nutrition formulations—whether for athletes looking to build resilience or active seniors looking to maintain quality of life.

CONFIXX, SOLUFORM, and VERISOL HST: facilitating fortified gummy innovation

Fortified gummies are another trend to be explored at Natural Products Expo West—the number of supplements launched in this format rocketed by 81% globally between 2020 and 2021 and continue to grow. GELITA’s latest breakthrough in this space is CONFIXX—a fast-setting gelatin using starch-free molding and reducing production time. For the dietary supplement market in North America, the benefit is gentle fortification and prevention of cross-contamination due to starch.

Also paving the way for gummy innovation is SOLUFORM—GELITA’s new solution for sugar-reduced and high protein gummies—all without compromising taste or texture. VERISOL HST empowers manufacturers to harness the beauty from within trend by creating beauty gummies that deliver the recommended daily dose.

Tailored gelatins for targeted fill release

Gelatin, with its unique properties, is a key ingredient for precision delivery formats. GELITA continues to make advances in the application of gelatin as a key ingredient for hard and soft capsules. With GELITA’s targeted release portfolio, product developers can now define when and where in the body the active components will be released. Visitors are invited to speak with a GELITA expert to choose the right gelatin for their formulation for early or delayed release.