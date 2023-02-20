At Natural Products Expo West 2023 (taking place March 8–9 in Anaheim, CA), ADM will demonstrate how innovative solutions are helping meet consumer demands for balanced wellness support and more personalized offerings. Consumers today are making mindful choices about their overall health by proactively seeking out tailored, functional solutions customized to meet their individual needs.

ADM plans to formally launch its Knwble Grwn line of sustainably sourced, wholesome, and plant-based food ingredients at the show. Knwble Grwn products (such as flax and hemp) are produced by small and underserved farmers using regenerative agriculture practices.

ADM experts will be available to discuss cutting-edge solutions to address evolving demands for trending consumer segments, including: