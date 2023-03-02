In honor of women across the country who are heroes in their own right, Katjes USA Inc. is launching its new plant-based gummy candy Sheroes in the U.S. market.

Sheroes will debut at the upcoming Natural Products Expo West, March 8-10, 2023 in Anaheim, CA, timed perfectly for International Women’s Day. Inspired by women who dream big and pave their own way, each Sheroes package contains gummies in a variety of bright colors, shaped like women firefighters, scientists, astronauts, and statements of encouragement like GRL PWR!

“The product celebrates trailblazing women everywhere,” says Eliza Jahn, head of marketing at Katjes USA. “It’s a sweet nod to the Sheroes we all know and admire: from our family members and colleagues, to women in the public eye, and even ourselves. We hope to inspire and empower women in our own playful way. After all, if she can dream it, she can do it!"

The packaging for Sheroes references the first woman in space as a timeless symbol of empowerment and reaching for the stars. The pink bag also features some purple details, a color that symbolizes International Women's Day, which celebrates the future of gender equality every year on March 8.

Made without animal gelatin, Sheroes gummies introduce a brand-new flavor profile: Peach, Lemon, Orange, Strawberry, and Raspberry with white and pink Cherry foam. They are the first Katjes gummies with layered foam in the U.S. market.

“We’re excited to add such a popular texture-mix to our portfolio,” says Sebastiano Magnano, sales director at Katjes USA. “Soft foam meets chewy plant-based gummies; it’s easy to fall in love with this treat. Sheroes has the potential to become our new bestseller.” The gummies, like all Katjes gummies in the U.S., are made with plant- and algae-derived colors and contain no high-fructose corn syrup or palm oil.

Katjes' new Sheroes is well-positioned to tap into a growing market. The plant-based food market was valued at $14.3 billion and is expected to reach $88 billion by 2029, according to a recent Data Bridge Market Research report. As Europe’s number one plant-based gummy brand, Katjes’ commitment to making high-quality, plant-based products sets it apart in a crowded, mostly still gelatin-based, gummy market.

Visit Katjes USA at Booth N2240 (North Hall Level 200: Hot Products) at the upcoming Expo West show to try its full line of plant-based gummies. Katjes Sheroes is available to retailers starting March 2 and will launch on social media and on katjes.us for direct-to-consumer purchases the same week.