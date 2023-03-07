Today, Extra Gum announced the launch of the newest limited-edition flavor to its lineup: Extra Pink Lemonade. Mars' Extra Gum wants to deliver an early taste of sunshine-filled summer days to consumers through the introduction of its new bright and vibrant flavor.

As a nostalgic flavor, each fruity and sweet bite of Extra gum's Pink Lemonade transports consumers into a warmer season and ushers in the comfort of sunshine through the bright, refreshing, and long-lasting flavor for which Extra is known.

"We hope Extra Pink Lemonade flavor will inspire moments of everyday happiness and become the perfect companion for ushering in the highly-anticipated spring sunshine," said Gabrielle Wesley, chief marketing officer, Mars Wrigley North America. "Pink Lemonade is a beloved flavor that is sure to be an Extra fan favorite, and perfect to be shared while connecting with friends and family—no matter the weather outside."

Extra Pink Lemonade began hitting shelves at select retailers in January, with nationwide availability to come later in 2023. For more information, visit extragum.com.