Today, Snickers, part of Mars, is taking the classic taste of its bar to an even sweeter level with its newest innovation, Snickers Butterscotch Scoop, available exclusively at Walmart.

Snickers Butterscotch Scoop bar combines the satisfaction of a classic Snickers with milk chocolate, peanuts, caramel, and a fusion of butterscotch-flavored nougat.

"At Mars, we are always looking for new ways to excite long-time Snickers fans, especially through innovative new flavors," said Martin Terwilliger, senior marketing director, Mars Wrigley. "With Snickers Butterscotch Scoop, we're offering a new format to enjoy a classic flavor, ushering in the summer season to help fans create moments of everyday happiness."

Snickers Butterscotch Scoop bars will be available exclusively at Walmart beginning this month in single size (1.41-oz.) and stand-up pouch with fun size bars (6.43-oz.).

