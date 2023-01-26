Mars has unveiled a variety of new, limited-edition offerings from M&M'S, Dove, and Ethel M Chocolates, as well as personalizable options on MMS.com, to help consumers spread love this Valentine's Day.

"While Valentine's Day has historically been tied to couples, shopper data reveals an evolution in consumers' patterns around Valentine's Day," said Tim LeBel, president of sales at Mars Wrigley. "Omni channel data shows consumers are gifting candy to friends, family, and loved ones to inspire moments of everyday happiness."

M&M'S has released its annual Valentine's Day Gift Guide exclusively on MMS.com, where gift-givers can shop for and thoughtfully personalize seasonal M&M'S offerings. From best sellers like the Personalizable M&M'S Teddy Bear and Heart Shaped Candy Gift Boxes, to M&M'S Candy Dispensers with Customized Packaging and Personalizable Favor Packs, the gift guide has something for everyone at every price point. To make shareable treasures even more special, shoppers can customize gifts by choosing from over 20 M&M'S lentil colors and include fun messages, various images, or even a custom photo on the chocolate candies.

In addition, Mars is celebrating the season with two new limited-edition chocolate candy offerings. M&M'S White Chocolate Strawberry Shake features strawberry shake-flavored white chocolate covered in red, green, and pink crunchy candy shells. Dove Promises Dark Chocolate Ganache candies are festively wrapped and offer a dark chocolate flavor with a silky smooth, perfectly soft center. M&M'S White Chocolate Strawberry Shake can be purchased on MMS.com, and both M&M'S White Chocolate Strawberry Shake and Dove Promises Dark Chocolate Ganache are available at retailers nationwide throughout the season.

Mars' Ethel M brand has also released a Chocolates 5-piece Love Collection, featuring heart-shaped chocolates including Milk Chocolate, Lemon Satin Crème, Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter, and White Chocolate. The 28-piece Large Heart Gift Box is a popular seasonal assortment for chocolate aficionados, and the Design-Your-Own Box allows shoppers to select their favorite chocolate varieties so they can create the perfect gift for a loved one.

For more information on new, limited-edition, and personalizable Valentine's Day offerings from Mars, visit mms.com, dovechocolate.com, and ethelm.com.