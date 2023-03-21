Available now through the Easter holiday, Läderach Chocolatier Suisse is offering a collection of premium spring and Easter artisanal chocolates delivered directly from Switzerland, including its signature Chocolate Bunnies and Eggs.

Highlights of the limited-edition chocolates include:

Easter Bunny Lou Milk and Dark 15.5cm (Suggested retail price: $14.00) – The Easter bunny Lou in milk and dark chocolate inspires others with a bright face and big wide eyes, hand-decorated by Läderach's artisan chocolatiers in Switzerland.

Easter Bunny Cleo Milk, Grand Cru or Raspberry White 17cm (SRP: $25.00) - Made of a combination of white chocolate and freeze-dried raspberries, she comes by her pinkness naturally. Cleo is hand-decorated by Läderach's artisan chocolatiers in Switzerland and wears a colorful bow around her neck.

Easter Bunny Rocher Milk & Rocher Dark (SRP: $23.00) – Available in the U.S. only, this 17 cm.-tall bunny, made of creamy milk chocolate or dark chocolate, is decorated with roasted, slivered almonds and is adorned with a colorful hand-tied ribbon.

FrischSchoggi Sticks Easter Box Max (SRP: $51.00) - This box with an egg-shaped see-through window offers Läderach's most popular FrischSchoggi varieties.

Little Eggs Assorted 12 pieces (SRP: $23.00) – 12 speckled chocolate eggs featuring a quail egg look in a 12-piece box. The eggs come in three flavors: milk chocolate with rice crispies; white chocolate with strawberry and rice crispies; and white chocolate with orange, mango, and rice crispies.

Pralines Cleo Milk and Dark – open sale (SRP: $2.39) – The Praline Cleo Milk features Hazelnut-gianduja, covered with the finest milk chocolate, decorated with a white chocolate Cleo. The Praline Cleo Dark includes Truffle-filling with a ganache of 70% chocolate from Ecuador.

"We're welcoming the new spring season and celebrating Easter by bringing consumers the joy of fresh Swiss chocolate," said Lisa D'Angelo, marketing director, Läderach North America. "This spring, our team at Läderach is proud to offer chocolate lovers a chance to indulge in our hand-decorated artisanal bunnies, eggs, and more. We know how much these chocolates bring nostalgia and excitement to the season—so our team in Switzerland dedicates time to ensuring this limited-edition collection has the finest ingredients and the highest quality Swiss milk chocolate or single-origin dark chocolate that truly delights all the five senses."

In addition to its spring and Easter seasonal collection, Läderach offers more than 85 varieties of chocolates, including vegan and Kosher Dairy-certified varieties. The Kosher Dairy-certified chocolate includes all packaged and open sale items except for open sale and packaged pralines & truffles containing alcohol. Läderach chocolate can be experienced and purchased in 40 premium fresh chocolate stores in California, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Toronto, and the Washington D.C. area, as well as on its website.