The Private Label Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was inducted last night during PLMA’s Annual Meeting & Leadership Conference in Orlando.

Presented by PLMA and Store Brands magazine, the Private Label Hall of Fame was created in 2006 to recognize the men and women who have made significant contributions to the growth and development of the global private brand industry.

This year, the Hall of Fame honors 16 individuals in four categories: Next Gen Private Label Leader, Private Brand Innovator, Private Brand Champion, and Lifetime Achievement.

“We proudly celebrate the outstanding achievements of these proven leaders and innovators,” said PLMA President Peggy Davies. “Their hard work and dedication are instrumental to the success of the store brands business.”

The Private Label Hall of Fame Class of 2023 includes:

Next Gen Private Label Leader:

Anthony Cera III , own brands manager, perishables, SpartanNash

, own brands manager, perishables, SpartanNash Colleen Kangas , president, Purcell International

, president, Purcell International Angela LePore , senior manager, Private Brands Product Development, Simmons Pet Food, Inc.

, senior manager, Private Brands Product Development, Simmons Pet Food, Inc. Kristin Provost, senior manager, Category Insights, Topco Associates, LLC

Private Brand Innovator:

Alicia Cook , category director, Save A Lot

, category director, Save A Lot Casey Creegan , manager of merchandising, Love’s Travel Stops

, manager of merchandising, Love’s Travel Stops Roger Scommegna , CEO, Flying Blue Imports

, CEO, Flying Blue Imports Guido Tremolini, president/co-owner, G.S. Gelato

Private Brand Champion:

Shane Brown , director, own brand sourcing, Giant Eagle, Inc.

, director, own brand sourcing, Giant Eagle, Inc. Jill Clark , VP, sales and marketing, Dutch Gold Honey, Inc.

, VP, sales and marketing, Dutch Gold Honey, Inc. Andrea Collaro , senior director, owned brands, brand management/product development, Walgreens Co.

, senior director, owned brands, brand management/product development, Walgreens Co. Kristie Nicolosi, CEO, The Kingswood Company

Lifetime Achievement:

Brenda Lord , vice president, private brands, CVS Health

, vice president, private brands, CVS Health Nancy Ragozzino , president, Ragozzino Foods, Inc.

, president, Ragozzino Foods, Inc. Andy Russick , vice president, sales and marketing, Pacific Coast Producers

, vice president, sales and marketing, Pacific Coast Producers Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target

“The 16 honorees represent the best of the best from across the world of private label and showcase the depth of talent the industry has to offer,” said Store Brands magazine Executive Editor & Associate Publisher Greg Sleter. “This august group of retailers and suppliers have had a major impact on the private label business and will continue to do so in the years ahead.”

Profiles on all inductees will be featured in the May/June issue of Store Brands magazine, featured on StoreBrands.com, and posted in a special section of plma.com.