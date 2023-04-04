CV Sciences, Inc. has launched +PlusCBD Reserve Collection Extra Gummies, the latest addition to the company’s +PlusCBD line.

The +PlusCBD Reserve Collection product line offers full-spectrum cannabinoid profiles that elicit feelings of relief and calm when intense support is needed. +PlusCBD Reserve Collection Extra Gummies are formulated with 25 mg CBD and 5 mg THC per gummy—twice the amount of THC than in the original Reserve Collection gummies. The new offering is designed to support healthy sleep, faster recovery, deeper relaxation and a brighter mood.

+PlusCBD Extra Gummies feature sugar coating with a Dragon Fruit flavor, sweetened with organic cane sugar. Additionally, +PlusCBD Extra Gummies are manufactured with CO2-extracted hemp and flower grown without pesticides or GMOs. The gummies are gluten-free, soy-free, and vegan.

“Whether a consumer wants to target sleep with CBD, steer clear of THC entirely or combine both, CV Sciences creates products for every preference to facilitate customizable wellness routines,” said CV Sciences CEO Joseph Dowling. “The +PlusCBD Reserve Collection Extra Gummies are a smart choice for those seeking a bit more THC in their dose. We look forward to seeing consumers incorporate our Extra Gummies into their regimens as more and more discover the power of cannabis to improve your daily life.”

All gummies are third-party lab tested to verify safety and consistency for daily use.