Today, Twix unveiled its first-to-market limited-edition Twix "Doughboard," designed in partnership with Olympian Maddie Mastro, to make the remaining ski season that much sweeter for several lucky fans.

Earlier this year to celebrate Twix's newest innovation, Twix Cookie Dough, fans were invited to submit designs for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to co-design the Twix Doughboard with Maddie Mastro. The final Twix Doughboard features two uniquely designed halves: one half was designed by Mastro and features a retro surfing theme inspired by her favorite hobby, while the other half was designed by one lucky, artistic fan and features a design pulling in colors from the new Twix Cookie Dough packaging, combined with inspiration from the colors and gradients seen in nature. The designs uniquely complement one another, much like the left and right Twix.

"It's been a blast working on the design for the TWIX Doughboard," said Olympian Maddie Mastro. "The design we chose for the fan side of the board is sick and I love how the two sides of the design came together into something super original. I can't wait to see these boards out on the slopes!"

Beginning today, fans can visit twix.com/cookiedough for the chance to get their hands on one of 110 limited-edition Twix Doughboards, along with a supply of Twix Cookie Dough bars, which inspired the release of the Twix Doughboard. Entries close on April 19 with the winners selected and notified shortly after.

"While fans have long debated which side of the TWIX bar is better, the brand is all about celebrating the two sides and inspiring moments of everyday happiness for our fans," said Martin Terwilliger, senior director of marketing, Mars Wrigley. "This fully designed Twix Doughboard further emphasizes how two innovative designs can come together and bring people together for fun, quite like the Right and Left Twix."

Twix Cookie Dough serves as not only the inspiration for the Twix Doughboard, but it's the latest flavor innovation from the brand. TWIX Cookie Dough pairs the classic Twix cookie bars with a creamy cookie dough flavored layer, sprinkled with chocolate cookie bits, all coated with milk chocolate. It is now available nationwide in Single Size (1.36-oz. per bar), Share Size (2.72-oz. per bar) and a Minis Stand Up Pouch (9.7-oz. per pouch).

Fans can visit twix.com/cookiedough to enter for a chance to win a TWIX Doughboard, as well as for more information on the giveaway and full sweepstakes rules. To learn more about the brand and join in on the conversation, follow @TWIX on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram, or visit twix.com.

