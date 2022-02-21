Company: Krispy Kreme

Website: www.krispykreme.com

Introduced: February 2022

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: Krispy Kreme is partnering with TWIX for the first time ever to create three all-new caramelly, cookie-ie, crunchy doughnuts, including stuffing an entire TWIX Cookie Bar inside a Krispy Kreme doughnut.

Beginning Feb. 21, 2022 for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme shops throughout the U.S., doughnut and candy bar lovers can enjoy the unique experience of Krispy Kreme doughnuts made, topped and stuffed with TWIX Bars:

Caramel Cookie Crunch Bar Doughnut filled with a TWIX Cookie Bar: a bar-shaped doughnut, filled with Chocolate KREME and a full-size TWIX Bar, dipped in chocolate icing, drizzled with dulce de leche and chocolate icing and topped with even more TWIX pieces.

Caramel Cookie Crunch Original Filled Doughnut topped with TWIX Cookie Bar pieces: a chocolate iced doughnut with salted caramel filling, topped with TWIX Bar pieces and drizzled with dulce de leche.

Mini Caramel Cookie Doughnut topped with TWIX Cookie Bar pieces: An Original Glazed mini, dipped in chocolate icing and topped with TWIX Bar pieces.

“We are always looking for new ways to provide our fans an awesome doughnut experience, so we’ve partnered with another iconic brand—TWIX—for the first time ever. We created mini and fun-size doughnuts made with TWIX Bars and then went even further to create a bar-shaped doughnut with a full-size TWIX Bar in the middle!” said Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena.

The regular sized doughnuts are available to purchase individually and as a specialty dozen to share containing four Caramel Cookie Crunch Bar Doughnuts filled with a TWIX Bar, four Caramel Cookie Crunch Original Filled Doughnuts topped with TWIX Bar pieces, and four Original Glazed Doughnuts. The Mini Caramel Cookie Doughnut topped with TWIX Bar pieces is available in a box of 16 that also includes four Mini Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles Doughnuts, four Mini Chocolate Iced Doughnuts, and four Mini Original Glazed Doughnuts.

Learn more about Krispy Kreme’s Caramel Cookie Crunch collection by visiting www.krispykreme.com/promos/madewithtwix.