Clear Cannabis Inc. (CCI), licensor of The Clear brand, is launching DripCees, its line of gummy cannabis edibles, in new states.

DripCees previously launched in the Missouri cannabis market in August 2022. DripCees Gummies will be available at retail stores across Colorado beginning the week of May 15 and will debut in the New Mexico market in June.

Celebrating 10 years in the legal cannabis market, The Clear has provided customers with vapes since 2013 and infused pre-roll products since 2021. DripCees by The Clear are fast-acting, vegan gummies infused with premium distillate and enriched with specific ratios of cannabinoids designed to provide distinctive experiences.

CCI is partnering with licensee Clear Colorado Group (CCG) to manufacture and distribute DripCees.

“We are very excited to launch DripCees with CCI, which has an established presence in this market,” said CCG Logistics Operations Manager Bonnie Kenny. “Our team has been working hard to manufacture DripCees with a focus on high-quality ingredients and superior quality control.”

Each DripCees gummy is scored with lines to help consumers split 10 mg pieces into as many as four smaller pieces for microdosing. DripCees are produced in the shape of The Clear’s iconic Drip-C logo and come in three flavors, with more to follow. The current flavor lineup includes: Tropical Coconut ‘Enjoy’ THC-only gummies; Peaches N’ Cream ‘Sleep’ gummies with THC, CBN, and CBD; and Strawberry Watermelon ‘Recover’ gummies with THC and CBG.

The DripCees Strawberry Watermelon Recover 1:1 THC/CBG Gummies recently won second place in the March 2023 THC Classic in Colorado in the Gummy category.

"Colorado has always been a leader in the cannabis industry, and we're proud to be launching The Clear brand family of products newest product offering, DripCees,” said Clear Cannabis Inc CEO Richard Batenburg Jr. “We know there’s a demand for high-quality gummy edibles in this market, and we believe our commitment to quality, consistency and responsible use will set us apart and make DripCees a favorite among both new and experienced cannabis users.”

DripCees gummies use a proprietary cannabinoid delivery system designed to improve absorption. Consumers feel effects in as little as 15 minutes. This cannabinoid delivery technology is Lipid In-vivo Transport (LIT), one of The Clear’s fast-acting and bioavailability-increasing infusions.

The Clear line is available in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. The brand has plans to roll out additional consumption formats and expand into emerging markets throughout the east coast in 2023.