Barry Callebaut is continuing its constant pursuit of innovation and new possibilities for its customers by launching two products in the Mexican market: Callebaut NXT and SICAO Zero, which provide consumers with choices that are good for them without sacrificing indulgence.

According to the latest trend report from Barry Callebaut, 45% of consumers in Latin America claim to consume chocolate and confectionery products every week. The study reveals that the most important attribute for both chocolate and confectionery in the Latin American region is "low" or "no sugar".

Consumer attitudes towards life constantly evolve, and their mood determines the type of dessert they choose. It is expected that consumers will increasingly embrace the trend of "Mindful Indulgence".

This trend is characterized by enjoying sweet products without compromising physical and mental well-being, the health of others, or the planet. It resonates most among the millennial and centennial (Gen X) generations.

"Barry Callebaut is committed to creating products that are not only tasty but also good for the consumer and the planet. With Callebaut NXT and SICAO Zero, we are responding to the growing demand for this trend by offering healthier chocolate alternatives without compromising the beloved taste consumers crave," says Jesus Carlos Valencia, managing director, North LATAM.

Barry Callebaut's report reveals that 5 out of 10 consumers in Latin America have increased their consumption of vegan chocolate in the past 12 months. Furthermore, 67% of Latin American consumers agree they seek sustainably-produced chocolates. This data demonstrates that consumers actively seek indulgent options that align with their preferences and values.

To address this growing demand, Barry Callebaut has identified four key trends in developing good-for-all chocolate alternatives: plant-based, vegan; organic, sugar-free, and lactose-free. These preferences align with the increasing attention consumers pay to the ingredients in the food they consume and their origin and sustainable production.

"Callebaut NXT is a milestone in the chocolate industry. We have developed a delicious and creamy milk-flavored chocolate that contains no dairy products. It is made with 100% plant-based ingredients, without additives or artificial colors, making it a perfect choice for those who want to enjoy chocolate," says Rene Chavez, director, Gourmet North LATAM.

Callebaut NXT has been created for the new generation of conscious chocolate lovers who want to feel good and enjoy to the fullest. It is also an ideal option for chefs looking to offer authentic delights with better ingredients for the planet and overall well-being.

In addition to its commitment to well-being, Callebaut NXT is also environmentally friendly. As it does not contain animal-based ingredients, its production generates fewer CO 2 emissions, requires less water and energy, and uses less farming land. Its packaging material is also eco-friendly, aluminum-free, and fully recyclable.

Barry Callebaut also introduced SICAO Zero, a sugar-free chocolate that demonstrates how well-being and indulgence can coexist.

SICAO Zero offers quality, ease of handling, and cost-effectiveness in a sugar-free formulation, ideal for those who want to enjoy chocolate without guilt.

With SICAO Zero, pastry lovers can offer healthy desserts to their customers, providing versatility in their product lineup. It will also help small businesses boost profitability by providing dessert options that maintain the same taste and quality without compromising well-being.

Callebaut and SICAO work with the Cocoa Horizons Foundation, a comprehensive nonprofit program that uses its expertise and tools to impact cocoa farming communities and the environment positively.

The program focuses on three main areas: productivity, to enable cocoa producers to thrive; community, to eradicate child labor and empower women's work; and the environment, to eliminate deforestation and achieve a carbon-positive condition.

For more information about the products and Barry Callebaut's distributors, visit barry-callebaut.com/en-MX.