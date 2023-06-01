Datolate is a chocolate brand that makes its chocolates with 90% dates. The chocolate has antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals providing health benefits. Dateolate can easily be used as a routine daily chocolate for consumers with a sweet tooth but who are also concerned about the sugar rush and using refined sugar during the day.

Dateolate is the brainchild of Roya, a passionate chocolatier who has spent years perfecting the art of blending dates and chocolate. The result is a harmonious fusion of flavors, where the natural sweetness of dates complements the rich and velvety texture of premium chocolate. It offers a unique taste experience that is both indulgent and health-conscious, as dates provide essential nutrients and fiber. In addition, each piece of Dateolate chocolate only has 40 calories.

Roya's inspiration stems from her childhood memories of enjoying homemade chocolate-covered dates with her family. With an unwavering commitment to quality, she embarked on a journey to craft a product that would capture the essence of these cherished moments.