Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker caught up with Jeff Rubin, founder, IT'SUGAR, about the store's origins, some of its bestselling confectionery items, and what's new for the brand.

Founded by Rubin in 2006, IT'SUGAR has become one of the largest specialty candy retailers in the world, with over 100 locations in the United States and Canada. Each store embodies the essence of the brand, showcasing an array of sweets, whimsical merchandise, and engaging candy experiences. IT’SUGAR stores feature over 100 candy brands and some specialty candy-branded shops, including Sour Patch Kids, Nerds, Swedish Fish, Mr. Owl, M&M'S, and more. The stores also boasts sections dedicated to vintage and global confections, TikTok-inspired goodies, and much more, providing fun for candy lovers of all ages.

Watch the video above, or click here.